Tripura flood death toll rises to 10 as over 34,000 seek shelter; CM Saha seeks central assistance

The death toll from the severe flooding in Tripura has increased to 10, with more than 34,000 residents now seeking refuge in 331 relief camps spread across eight districts of the state.

The devastating floods, triggered by record rainfall, have led Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to urgently seek assistance from the central government, including the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

Chief Minister Saha personally briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the dire situation, leading to immediate central intervention.

In a message shared on X , Home Minister Shah assured Tripura of the Centre’s unwavering support. “Spoke with CM Tripura @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis,” Shah wrote.

Responding to the situation, Chief Minister Saha confirmed that eleven NDRF teams from neighbouring Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are en route to Tripura.

Additionally, helicopters are being deployed to airlift residents stranded in flood-affected areas.

“Relief materials and disaster management equipment have already landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur Airport in Agartala and are being swiftly dispatched to flood-affected areas,” Saha announced.

The state has experienced unprecedented rainfall over the past two days, with South Tripura receiving more than 375 mm of rain. Some regions recorded as much as 350 mm, while Agartala alone saw 180 mm of rain on Wednesday. The ongoing deluge led to two more fatalities in the Sepahijala district, pushing the overall death toll to 10.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Tripura, Nagaland, and Mizoram, warning of isolated heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal.

In light of the worsening situation, Chief Minister Saha has urged the people of Tripura to remain vigilant and closely follow the authorities’ instructions as the state prepares for further challenges in the days ahead.