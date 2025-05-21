Tripura CM vows action against illegal entry of Bangladeshis & Rohingyas

Amid heightened concerns over cross-border infiltration and regional security, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has reaffirmed that the state government will not tolerate any illegal entry by Bangladeshi nationals or Rohingya refugees into the state. He emphasised that those who attempt to sneak in will be pushed back after a due legal process.

“Tripura shares a long and porous international border with Bangladesh. If any Bangladeshi or Rohingya tries to enter the state illegally, we will not allow them. And if they somehow manage to sneak in, we will ensure they are pushed back after following the legal procedures,” Saha told reporters.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh, much of it unfenced or loosely guarded due to difficult terrain and riverine tracts.

In recent years, Tripura has witnessed sporadic instances of illegal migration, particularly of Rohingya refugees using the Northeast corridor as a transit point to other parts of India.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes amid growing national concern over border infiltration and narcotics smuggling through Northeast India, a region often used as a gateway by transnational syndicates.

Earlier this month, a major drug haul near Tripura’s inter-state border with Assam underscored the region’s vulnerability.

Acting on a tip-off, Tripura police intercepted a truck at the Churaibari Naka checkpoint in North Tripura district and seized 960 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside electric transformers. The consignment, valued at nearly Rs 4 crore in the illicit market, was reportedly bound for Guwahati, Assam.

The Churaibari Naka point serves as a key transit hub between Tripura and Assam and has often been flagged for cross-border smuggling and unregulated movement.

Tripura has a history of complex demographic changes, with significant influxes of refugees during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and sporadic migration since. Security agencies have also raised concerns about possible sleeper cells using porous borders to enter Indian territory.