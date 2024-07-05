Tripura CM orders stringent action to curb infiltration from Bangladesh

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha raised serious concerns about the rising illegal infiltration from Bangladesh prompting a directive to Indian security agencies, including the Tripura police, to intensify their efforts to address the issue.

In a recently held high-level meeting with key officials, including Chief Secretary J K Sinha and ADG Law and Order Anurag, the chief minister underscored the need for stringent action against those aiding and abetting cross-border infiltrations.

Saha pointed out that a major factor contributing to the surge in illegal entries is reduced manpower on the border which, he said, is exacerbated by the parliamentary elections and the deployment of BSF troops in Manipur.

DIG BSF S K Sinha said enhanced collaboration of various agencies is crucial to tackling these infiltration incidents. Identifying and prosecuting the touts facilitating these illegal border crossings is a crucial measure.

The government, on its part, is working on installing electronic surveillance devices at vulnerable border sections to improve monitoring and prevent unauthorised entries.

The chief minister also addressed the issue of the deteriorating condition of the border fencing in the Unakoti district due to river erosion creating new vulnerabilities to be exploited by infiltrators.

Tripura shares approximately 84 per cent of its 856 km border with Bangladesh, making it a significant point of concern for national security. Saha assured that measures to repair the damaged fencing and enhance border security would be expedited to mitigate these risks