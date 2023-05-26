Tripura CM meets TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya after getting to know of his poor health

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday met Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma after getting news of his poor health conditions.

“Today, met Tipra Motha Chief Shri @PradyotManikya Ji at his palace after getting news of his poor health conditions. We also discussed various issues pertaining to the interest of the state. I provided warm wishes to him for his speedy recovery,” CM Saha tweeted.

Responding to Tripura CM’s tweet TIPRA Motha chairman said, “Thank you for your visit Hon CM ! My health is fine and I am and will be working for the constitutional solution of our tiprasa people and the state overall.”

Earlier on May 21, Bubagra Pradyot Bikram Manikya, TIPRA Motha chairman, held a key meeting with the leaders of the Assam Jatiya Parishad in Guwahati.

In a very clear and strong statement, he said, “We have been waiting for a long time and if the Government of India or the opposition parties don’t listen to our demands, we will fight and we may lose but we won’t let them win. They should not underestimate us.”

He added that he should continue his movement for the rights of the indigenous people of Tripura.