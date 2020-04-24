Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative.

“UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” the chief minister tweeted.

Tripura’s first COVID-19 patient, a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati right before lockdown, had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on April 6.

She recovered and was released from isolation on April 16. She was later shifted to a quarantine centre at Gomati district, approximately 50 km from here.

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan had also tested positive for COVID-19 at Damcherra in North Tripura on April 16. He was later admitted at GB Pant Hospital here, where he tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

State Education Minister and Cabinet Spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath told a press conference that the patient would undergo another test and he will be released if the report turns out to be negative. Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.

Another north-eastern state which has reported zero COVID-19 cases was Manipur after the second COVID-19 patient in Manipur tested negative for the virus again on Sunday, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said in Imphal.

With this, Manipur no longer has any active Covid-19 case, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Twitter on April 19. The patient, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, had tested negative for the virus on Saturday as well, the director told PTI.

“Good news: the second #COVID19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Imphal has reported negative of Novel Corona Virus disease. Now Manipur has zero positive case of COVID-19 as on date as the two cases of Manipur have been reported negative (sic),” the CM tweeted.

The 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. The first Covid-19 case in the state was a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from the UK. The woman has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.