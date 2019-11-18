The Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in the city due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.

Jahan, elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the Apollo Gleneagles hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday night after she complained of breathing problems.

Jahan’s family in a statement said, “Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma.”

“Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious,” it said.

The MP from West Bengal’s Basirhat constituency is under the treatment of internal medicine specialist Sandip Mandal, according to news agency IANS.

Post the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Nusrat Jahan had been making waves for some reason or the other. Criticising Jahan for her “un-Islamic” post-marriage appearance at the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a ‘fatwa’ against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

The actor-turned-politician tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19. After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a ‘burqa’ in Parliament, Nusrat Jahan had said that she represents an “inclusive India”