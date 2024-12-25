Tributes paid to Madan Mohan Malaviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Central Hall of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament (MPs), on Wednesday, paid floral tributes at the portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on their birth anniversary.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda; Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav; Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge; Members of Parliament, and former MPs also paid tributes to

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on this occasion.

Advertisement

Booklets containing the profiles of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha

Secretariat were presented to the dignitaries.

Advertisement

The portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were unveiled in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (then Parliament House) on 19 December 1957 and 12 February, 2019 respectively, in recognition of their outstanding services to the nation.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ here. Paying tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a post on X, he said, “Heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Atal ji will always be remembered as a wise politician, dynamic poet, author, mentor and inspirational personality.

Elected to the Lok Sabha 10 times and to the Upper House twice, respected Atal ji enriched our parliamentary traditions and remained dedicated to the progress of the nation throughout his life.

Be it the ruling party or the Opposition, he was respected by all. His approach towards parliamentary traditions and his behaviour of simplicity and dignity in the House is exemplary for all public representatives. In memory of late Atal ji, ‘Good Governance Day’ is also celebrated across the country on this day. Best wishes to all countrymen on this occasion.

Similarly, paying tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Birla posted on X, “Humble tributes to the great educationist and freedom fighter, Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary.”

“The entire life of Bharat Ratna Malaviya ji was dedicated to the country and countrymen. His approach towards education was a beautiful synthesis of Indian culture with modern science,” he added.

With the aim to prepare a generation enriched with modern knowledge and science and imbued with the spirit of Indianness, he laid the foundation of Kashi Hindu University. Mahamana’s personality and work will always inspire us.