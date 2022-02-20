Tributes paid to martyred soldiers

Army Sunday paid tribute to Sepoy Chavan Romit Tanaji and Sepoy Santosh Yadav, who made the supreme sacrifice on Saturday during an encounter with terrorists at Chreymarg in Shopian District.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud Nation.

A hardcore terrorist was neutralised in a fierce firefight in the early hours of Saturday in Tsermarg Village of Shopian district where a joint operation had been launched by the security forces. In the ensuing encounter, two bravehearts gave the supreme sacrifice while saving civilian lives, ensuring zero collateral damage to civilian lives and property.

The fourteen-hour-long operation was pursued on specific human intelligence of the presence of terrorists in the general area of Awaneera and Tsermarg. As the Security Forces closed in towards the suspected house, the heavy automatic fire was drawn from the house endangering the civilians present around the house.

Taking swift evasive action, the forces evacuated the civilians including women and children to a safe location and eliminated the hiding terrorist.

Two gallant soldiers, Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Romit Chavan hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively, in an act of exemplary bravery, sustained injuries in the initial gunfight and later succumbed to their injuries. These heroes laid down their lives for the Nation in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, while saving the civilian brethren, said a defence spokesman.

The spokesman said that the braveheart, late Sep Chavan Romit Tanaji, was 23 years old and had joined the Army in 2017. He belonged to Village Lokmanya Nagar of Thane district in Maharashtra and is survived by his Mother. While, Sepoy Santosh Yadav was 28 years old and had joined the Army in 2015. He belonged to Village Tadva of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

The mortal remains of the martyrs will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being, added the spokesman.