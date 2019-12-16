Rich tributes were on Monday paid to the DIG and constable of CRPF who were crushed under a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway on the night of Sunday.

Top officers of CRPF, police and civil administration paid tributes to Shailender Vikram Singh, DIG, CRPF and Constable Naveen Kumar who were killed when their official vehicle was crushed by huge boulders near Digdol (Ramsoo) on the highway.

The highway was blocked due to landslides and the mishap occurred when the CRPF personnel drove towards Srinagar when the road was opened briefly.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dilbagh Singh, DGP, Zulfiquar Hassan, Special DG, CRPF J&K Zone and Senior officers of CRPF, JKP and Civil Administration were among those who laid wreaths at mortal remains of the killed personnel at a function in the 160 Bn, CRPF, here. Their last rites shall be performed at their respective hometowns with ceremonial honours.