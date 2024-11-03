“Tribals to be excluded from UCC…”: Amit Shah unveils BJP’s Jharkhand Manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) and announced the party will implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and will also “drive out infiltrators” coming from Bangladesh.

Outlining the 25 resolutions to mark 25 years of the state’s formation, Shah said, “Hemant Babu, a Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Jharkhand, but the identity and heritage of the tribal communities will be fully preserved.”

“Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in Jharkhand but the Tribal community will be kept out of the ambit of UCC,” he said.

The BJP also promised that all lands occupied by the infiltrators will be returned to the tribal communities.

“BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand,” he added.

He further vowed to provide Rs 2,100 per month to every woman of the state if the BJP returns to power.

“Under the ‘Gogo Didi scheme’, women will be given Rs 2100 every month. Free LPG gas cylinders will be given on Diwali and Rakshabandhan and the cylinders will be given for Rs 500. 5 lakh employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Jharkhand,” Shah said.

The BJP has also pledged to provide 21 lakh families with their own concrete homes, with tap water connections.

The Home Minister took a strong stand against the paper leak mafia and said that the BJP government, if formed, would hang the paper mafia “upside down”.

“To support youth in their careers, the BJP in its manifesto promises to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 2000 for two years,” the party stated.

The BJP promised to create 287,000 government jobs and offer 500,000 self-employment opportunities in order to combat unemployment.

The party said that under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 500, with two free cylinders available each year.

The BJP promised to ensure the recruitment on 2,87,500 government positions with transparency. “For this, the process will begin in the first cabinet meeting and will complete the recruitment process on 1.5 lakh positions by November 2025,” the manifesto said.

The promise of Implementing the UCC was included in the BJP’s election manifesto for the 2024 general election.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was a proposal in India to establish uniform rules for personal matters for all citizens. These matters include marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights. The UCC would apply to all citizens equally, regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Amit Shah released Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi.

Elections for 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.