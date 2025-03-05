Trial of indigenous life support system for LCA Tejas conducted successfully

In a major breakthrough for India’s defence aviation sector, the Defence Bioengineering and ElectroMedical Laboratory (DEBEL), a Bengaluru-based laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

The cutting-edge ILSS, designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots, eliminates reliance on traditional liquid oxygen cylinder-based systems. The system underwent rigorous testing on the LCA-Prototype Vehicle-3 aircraft, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). Trials were conducted at extreme altitudes of up to 50,000 feet Above Mean Sea Level, along with high-G maneuvers, ensuring compliance with stringent aeromedical standards.

Performance evaluations included testing oxygen concentration levels, demand breathing, availability of 100% oxygen, and full functionality of critical components such as the Anti-G Valve and Breathing Oxygen System (BOS) during various flight phases, including taxiing, take-off, cruise, G-turns, and landing. The trials followed flight clearance from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and successfully met all specified parameters.

Beyond OBOGS, the ILSS incorporates 10 Line Replaceable Units, including the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator, BOS, Emergency Oxygen System, Oxygen Sensor, and Anti-G Valve, among others. These components work together to ensure real-time oxygen generation, significantly enhancing pilot endurance and operational effectiveness.

The system was developed and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as a Development cum Production Partner, highlighting strong collaboration between DRDO and the Indian defence industry. Notably, the ILSS boasts 90% indigenous content, marking a significant step towards India’s self-reliance in aerospace technology. With necessary modifications, the system can also be adapted for aircraft such as the MiG-29K.

This milestone achievement is the result of coordinated efforts from DEBEL, ADA, HAL, CEMILAC, the National Flight Test Center, the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF, Public Sector Undertakings, and industry partners, emphasizing that this advancement underscores India’s commitment to cutting-edge defence technologies and aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman of DRDO, also lauded the DRDO team, the IAF, and industry partners for their contributions toward the successful high-altitude trial of the Indigenous ILSS for LCA Tejas.

This development marks a significant stride in India’s aerospace technology, reinforcing the nation’s capability to innovate and sustain self-sufficient defence manufacturing.