Trial of Baba Siddique case to take place in fast-track court: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the trial of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique’s murder case will take place in a fast-track court.

The Chief Minister also declared that the encounter specialist Daya Nayak will investigate the incident.

He said, “The Mumbai Police have been directed to maintain law and order and they should see that nobody takes law and order into their hands. Gang war should not revive. Strict action should be taken against those who indulge in such incidents.”

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule in a statement said, “Shocking news! Baba Siddique is no more. Reportedly he was shot dead. This is absolutely unacceptable when a member of the ruling government alliance is unsafe & killed in his own son’s office, that too in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Maharashtra!”

NCP-SP Legislator Rohit Pawar said, “The news of senior leader and former minister Baba Siddique’s death in firing is very shocking. I share the grief that has befallen the Siddique family. A heartfelt tribute!”

The firing on NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique took place on Saturday night at the Khetwadi Junction, Bandra, amid darkness as the streetlights were switched off and there were no CCTV cameras in the area.

According to the preliminary information given by the police, a total of six rounds were fired at him from two pistols.

Three of the bullets hit Baba Siddique in the chest while one bullet hit the leg of the person who was with him in the car.

Even though Baba Siddique’s car was bullet-proof, the bullet entered the glass.

Therefore, the police sources said that the attackers must have sophisticated pistols.

“Baba Siddiqui was shot at close range. Later, the three attackers, who had covered their faces with handkerchiefs, were running away when the mob caught two of them and handed them over to the police. At present, the forensic team of the police has reached the spot. Police recovered a pistol and bullet casings from the spot. The pistol found at the spot was of 9.9 mm detachable magazine of 13 rounds. This pistol is said to be a sophisticated and modern one,” the police sources added.

According to the police sources, the attack took place when Baba Siddique was leaving his son Zeeshan’s office.

“As today was Vijayadashami, processions of the goddess were passing through this area. So there was the sound of musical instruments and crackers in this area. It has come to light that the attackers took advantage of this and shot at Baba Siddique. After this incident, the supporters of Baba Siddique gathered outside the Lilavati Hospital,” sources said.

At present, senior officers of the Mumbai Police have reached the spot and the investigation has started. Some police teams are investigating the incident.

Sources further said that Baba Siddique had received a death threat a fortnight ago. After that, he was given Y-security by the police. Accordingly, a police constable was stationed with Baba Siddique.

After the murder of Baba Siddique, a heavy police force has been deployed in the Khetwadi Junction area in northwest Mumbai.

The police have barricaded the place where Baba Siddique was fired upon.