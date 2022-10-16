Trespassers storm mosque in Hyderabad, conduct rituals

A group of trespassers entered Qutb Shahi Masjid premises near Malkam Cheruvu and conducted some rituals leading to tension in the area.

A few Muslims noticed the gathering in the land belonging to the mosque and registered their protest. They complained that the Rai Durgam police was a mute spectator.

The police posted pickets and GHMC and revenue officials will visit the spot to determine the boundaries of the masjid and the alleged temple. There were also complaints that this was a renewed attempt at land grabbing under the garb of the temple.

Kauser Mohiuddin, AIMIM MLA. tweeted: “A high-level meeting of all departments (wakf, revenue and law and order ) is scheduled tomorrow.