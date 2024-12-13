Treatment of minorities in Bangladesh source of concern: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh is a source of concern to India.

“With regard to the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, it has been a source of concern. There have been multiple incidents of attacks on them. We have drawn our concern to their attention. Recently (the) Foreign Secretary visited Dhaka. This subject came up during his meeting and it is our expectation that in its own interest Bangladesh would take measures so that its minorities are safe,” he said while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“Certainly we hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down to a mutually beneficial and stable relationship,” the minister said.

Mr Jaishankar’s remarks came days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka for foreign office consultations with his Bangladesh counterpart. Mr Misri on Wednesday briefed members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the External Affairs on the ‘Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship’ and said the neighbouring country has assured action against perpetrators of violence against the minorities.