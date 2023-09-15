Transportation must be dealt with with a holistic approach: President

Emphasising that the country needs an efficient multi-modal transport system, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said rail, road, air and water transportation should be dealt with with a holistic approach and not in isolation.

She was talking to a group of 213 probationers of Indian Railways who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today (September 15, 2023).

Addressing the probationers, the President said unlike any commercial organisation the Indian Railways is a social lifeline of the country. It carries the dreams of ordinary people. At the same time, its nationwide connectivity showcases the nation’s diversity.

She was happy to note that the Indian Railways has been upgrading its services to provide memorable experiences to the people and to offer glimpses of diverse Indian culture to the Indians and to visitors from abroad.

President Murmu said the railway infrastructure development gives a big boost to the country’s socio-economic growth and development. The redevelopment of Railway Stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’ using green technology and adding world-class amenities is a great people-centric initiative that would provide a strong push to tourism activities and economic progress.

She expressed confidence that young officers would play a productive role in the making of modernized green Indian Railways and the building of a developed nation.

She advised railway officers to acquire the required skills, knowledge and expertise in the transport ecosystem as a whole. She said that they should study and adopt the best practices from within the country and those from other countries. She urged them to work in coordination with the officers of other departments also to achieve the goal of an ”Atmanirbhar Bharat ”.