The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 that seeks to stop discrimination against the people from the transgender community was passed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. A motion was passed by DMK member Tiruchi Siva to refer the bill to Select Committee for further examination was defeated with 67 members opposing while 48 members voting in favor.

The bill was already passed in Lok Sabha the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot while replying to the Bill said that some of the apprehensions raised by the members are unfolded if the related provisions are studied in detail.

“The bill is comprehensive and does not have any lacuna further, some of the suggestions in the interest of the transgender community could be considered while finalizing the rules of the bill.

Almost all the members supported the bill but many wanted it to be referred to a House panel.

The bill defines a transgender as someone whose gender does not match the gender assigned at birth. According to the 2011 census, there are around 4.8 lakh transgender persons.

In Rajya Sabha, a private bill was introduced in 2014 to guarantee rights and provide welfare measures for transgender persons.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien supported the bill but urged the government to refer it to a Select Committee for further examination. He also expressed reservations on bill provisions pertaining to the rape of a transgender person.

Replying to him, Gehlot said that the provisions of the bill are for molestation and misbehavior and not for rape.

Speaking in support of the bill, YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy said, “If the House decides to send the bill to Select Committee he does not have objection but if not then I have some suggestions.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Navneet Krishnan suggested changing the name of the bill to the Third Gender bill.