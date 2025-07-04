Transform cities through technology and waste-to-wealth approach: Haryana Governor

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya called on chairpersons and representatives of Urban Local Bodies across the country to adopt a ‘Waste to Wealth’ approach by leveraging advanced technologies in waste management.

He said that such initiatives would not only provide a fresh impetus to the Swachhata Abhiyan but also significantly enhance the economic resources of Urban Local Bodies.

The governor made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in Manesar, Gurugram on Friday.

Bandaru Dattatraya congratulated the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and his team for successfully organizing the first-ever national conference for Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies. He stated that it is a matter of pride that representatives from across the country not only participated in in-depth deliberations but also shared best practices related to urban development.

He further said that the conference featured meaningful and constructive discussions on several key issues concerning urban governance, which will serve as a valuable guide for future policy-making.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across the country, which has instilled a sense of awareness and positive thinking about cleanliness among citizens. He urged all representatives to actively involve the community in this campaign through widespread public awareness efforts, so that cities can become cleaner and more beautiful.

“The greater the public participation in this mission, the more beautiful and healthier our cities will become,” he said, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness of slum areas. Additionally, he highlighted the need for the rapid digitalization of Urban Local Bodies to improve efficiency and transparency.

He said the government is committed to providing ample employment opportunities for the youth. In this context, he encouraged Urban Local Bodies to prioritize skill development initiatives in their respective areas to further enhance job prospects for youth.

He also stressed the importance of learning from cities that have emerged as role models in various sectors, encouraging others to adopt their best practices and strive to become leaders in their own domains.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the successful organization of this national conference was made possible through the visionary initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He said Birla firmly believes that, just like the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies, local institutions at the grassroots level must also function effectively. This conference was organized with that very vision in mind.

Kalyan welcomed representatives of Urban Local Bodies from across the country to the sacred land of Haryana, where significant and meaningful discussions took place on various critical issues. He emphasized that in a democracy, the more dialogue that occurs, the better the solutions, the stronger the decisions, and the smoother the execution of initiatives in the public interest.