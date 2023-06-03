Train crash: PM holds high-level meet to take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the triple train mishap in Odisha in which over 250 people have died and nearly 100 injured so far.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials.

Modi is also heading to Odisha to review the situation. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are already in Odisha overseeing the relief and rescue operations.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted: “PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting.”

“PM Narendra Modi is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap,” the PMO said.

Officials said the PM has been constantly monitoring the situation arising from the train disaster since last night. He has asked the authorities at every level to undertake rescue and relief operations on a war footing and provide all possible help to those affected by the tragedy.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: ”Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”