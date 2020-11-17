Tragedy stuck BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi as her six-year-old granddaughter Kiya died of burn injuries on Tuesday morning in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

She had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries.

Kiya was reportedly bursting crackers on the roof of her house on Monday evening when the incident occurred.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Prayagraj for treatment and the family was making arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance on Tuesday.

Kiya was the only daughter of Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi and his wife Richa Joshi.

Joshi is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. She had joined the BJP in 2016 after leaving the Congress where she had served as Congress’s UP chief for five years, from 2007 to 2012.