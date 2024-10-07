Tragedy at airshow: Key DMK allies for high-level probe

Even as the Opposition is targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin over the death of five persons at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airshow at the Marina seafront here, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigl Katchi (VCK) and the CPI(M), key alliance partners of the ruling DMK on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into the tragedy.

Among the allies, the VCK and the CPI(M) are the only parties to demand an inquiry into the incident at it won’t be sweet music to the DMK. For, the VCK had already raised the issue of power shoring ahead of Udhayanidhi’s elevation as Deputy Chief Minister, though it backed off subsequently. Though blaming the state government for mismanagement and inadequate facilities, the opposition parties too haven’t made such a demand. It has also urged the government to extend financial compensation to the families of the victims.

Expressing shock and grief about the deaths at the air adventure on the sands of the famed Marina, the second longest beaches in the world, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, in a statement, said, “The Tamil Nadu Government should order a probe by a high-level Committee to ascertain the lapses on the part of the event orgnisers and to take prompt action against those responsible and hold them accountable. The government should extend solatium to the families of the victims.”

Advertisement

“The tragedy had occurred not due to a stampede but because of acute dehydration on account of the scorching heat. While Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had clarified that proper arrangements have been made to manage the crowd and avert any stampede, elaborate and effective steps should have been taken to mitigate the heat during noon,” he added.

Questioning the timing of the airshow and the preparations for the event, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan said “While the government maintains that 4000 beds were ready at the hospitals, the question that begs an answer is whether any advance alert was given about the hot and humid weather and whether adequate drinking water facilities were made. These require a high-level inquiry.” He also demanded that requisite financial compensation be given to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Ma Subramanian appealed to the political parties to desist from politicising the tragedy. “It was the IAF which had fixed the time for the air adventure and not the state government. It is highly unfortunate that five people have died. Those trying to politicize the incident will fail miserably. More than 15 lakh people have converged on the Marina to witness the air show and the state government had provided all required facilities – 40 ambulances were stationed near the venue. The deaths were not due to a stampede but because of the searing heat. All the five deceased were brought dead to the hospital.”

Further, he explained that “On the request of the IAF, 100 beds were kept ready at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) while another 4000 were made available at the Omandurar Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, Royapettah Government Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.” Giving details of the patients, he said 40 of the 43 taken to the RGGGH were treated as outpatients and of them, one had died and two are under treatment. At the Omandurar GH, 49 were admitted and of them 46 were outpatients while two were brought dead. At the Royapettah GH, of the 10 who were admitted 7 were outpatients and one is under treatment while two were brought dead. A total of 102 persons were hospitalised and of them only 7 are undergoing treatment, he maintained.