Trader shot dead in Patna, Oppn protests in Assembly

A renowned shopkeeper in Patna City was gunned down on Wednesday morning, after the murder of a Janata Dal (United) politician.

Pramod Bangla, a prominent gramme flour (Sattu) trader, is the deceased’s father. Around 9 a.m., unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in the Mirchi Gali neighbourhood of Patna City. Two more people were also injured by gunshots.

Unidentified armed men attacked curd dealer Sonu Kumar in Bhima Shah Gali earlier on Tuesday evening. The victim was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital with three gunshot wounds (PMCH). His health is in grave danger.

With the rise in crime in the state, some opposition politicians came to the Bihar Legislative Assembly with placards exposing the failure of the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The CPI(ML) lawmakers, led by Mahboob Alam, made a disturbance both within and outside the Assembly.

The leaders demanded answers on the deteriorating law and order situation. They demanded the rapid arrest of those responsible for the assassination of JD(U) leader Deepak Kumar Mehta, who was slain outside his home in the Danapur neighbourhood on Monday night.

“There is a nexus between the police and criminals in the state. Even the chief minister is not safe in the state. A person breached the security of the chief minister and punched him in the presence of a bunch of commandos of a special branch, is it a Sushashan (Good Governance) in Bihar?” Alam said.

“Murders, loots, kidnapping, rapes are common in Bihar. There is complete anarchy in the state. No one is safe here,” Alam said.

(with inputs from IANS)