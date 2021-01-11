Farmer leaders, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), have given a call to the farmers of western UP to reach Delhi on January 26 to participate in the ongoing movement of farmers against the 3 farm bills.

This is a bid of the leadership of the farmers’ agitation to ensure maximum participation in Delhi on 26 January and intensify the movement in western UP as well.

BKU’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait appealed to farmers to ensure their overwhelming participation in the farmers’ movement in Delhi on January 26, when the country would be celebrating Republic Day. Tikait was in Baraut town of district Baghpat on Sunday evening to support the farmers sitting there on a dharna against the three controversial farm bills since December 17.

Addressing the farmers, Tikait said that tractors and tank would roll together on the roads of Delhi during the Republic Day parade this year.

Rakesh Tikait has been leading the farmers’ agitation at Delhi-Ghazipur border since the beginning.

He advised the farmers to remain united in this “decisive battle” against the controversial farm bills. “Farmers feed the country and their sons are guarding our borders,” he said adding that this country is of farmers as well and they are all true patriots hence have every right to participate in the Republic Day.

“We are ready for the decisive battle on farm bills and we will sing National Anthem on the Republic Day if government uses tear gas and water cannons on the farmers,” said Tikait.

BKU President Naresh Tikait also appealed to the farmers to remain united and announced that farmers will march in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath holding our flags in their hands. He said that farmers are now preparing to ensure their participation on January 26.

National Vice-President of BKU (Bhanu) Ch Diwakar Singh also claimed that the farmers are all gearing up for participation in the movement on January 26 in Delhi. “We will show our strength on that day,” he said.

Farmers under the aegis of BKU (Bhanu) have been sitting on Dharna at Chilla border of Noida for over a month.