The Additional Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that tracing, testing, treatment, and partial COVID-19 curfew are the parts of the “success mantra” of the state for containing the deadly disease.

‘Tracing, testing, treatment, partial corona curfew and vaccination program have improved the COVID-19 situation in the state,’ Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary Information said.

There has been a decrease of 90% in the number of cases that come every day, he added.

He further said that even though the administration has been conducting an increased number of tests the COVID-19 cases are reducing significantly.

Talking about monitoring COVID-19 cases in villages, he said, “People of the Village Monitoring Committee are constantly monitoring in the rural areas, people who have symptoms are being given medicines and are being tested.”

Sehgal also said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly touring the state, going to the containment zones, and talking to people in order to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state. He also held a meeting on the black fungus situation in the state and said that there should be no problems regarding the availability of the required medicines in the treatment of the patients.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the state has now moved into a Covid ‘safe zone’. In a statement, he said that the state has proved the critics wrong and managed to “successfully blunt” the surge through the trace, test, and treatment method.