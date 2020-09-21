In a brutal incident in Delhi, a tourist guide has alleged that she was gang-raped at a five-star hotel near India Gate in the national capital, police told on Sunday.

As per the police, a man named Manoj Sharma, a resident of Delhi’s Sheikh Sarai area has been arrested in connection with the case.

As per the complaint, the incident took place on Friday and the woman made the distress call the next day.

The room in the 5-star was booked by two businessmen in which the incident happened.

Further investigations are underway and information regarding the incident is still awaited.