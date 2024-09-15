Tourism stakeholders express concern over decreasing number of tourist visiting Shimla

To tide over the concern of decreasing number of tourists in Shimla and adjoining Kufri, tourism stakeholders underlined the need for innovation and experience for increasing footfall in the region.

The stakeholders also expressed concern over lack of air connectivity, bad roads, traffic and parking woes, water supply crisis that was weighing heavily on the tourism industry in Shimla and adjoining tourist destinations.

They also underscored the need of Brand Ambassador to promote Himachal Tourism.

These concerns were aired at the ‘Tourism and Travel Meet’ organized at New Kufri on Sunday.

Deliberating on challenges the industry was facing they also discussed the future possibilities and strategies to promote tourism and its expansion.

Once having been at the helm of most preferred tourist destinations, Shimla and Kufri are now lagging behind not only in the country but also facing stiff competition from the other tourist destinations in the state including Manali and Dharamshala, they lamented, adding that all the tourism stakeholders and government need to make joint efforts for its revival.

Adventure Resort, Kufri, Director Prateek Thakur said that there is need for constant innovation to thrive in the tourism industry.

“In such a situation, for the industry to bloom in the area various businesses related to tourism need to make joint efforts in this era of competition. It is necessary to create and add new attractions for tourists in the region,” he said.

Considering the fact, Adventure Resort, Kufri every year is making an attempt to do something innovative, he said.

“Recently they have conceptualized Himachal’s first indoor snow park which is becoming a centre of attraction for tourists who can witness the delight of round the year snow,” said Thakur.

Mount and Mystery Tour Operator Director Sanjay Sharma speaking on the challenges, said that the decreasing tourism in the region is matter of grave concern due to varied reasons.

“Overall if we see, both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh as compared to the neighbouring states are disappointed with the lack of better facilities in today’s competitive era,” he said.

“Neither better infrastructure is available for tourism in the state, nor is there better communication between private businessmen and the government. There is a need for an interface so that the problems can be resolved.”

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done at the government’s end not only to encourage and promote tourism, but also to emerge as a model tourist destination state in the country and globally,” he said.

Colors of India Tours and Private Limited, Founder Narendra Bhardwaj too voicing concerns of tourist decline in the area blamed lack of air and rail connectivity as the major reason for this slump.

The tourists who visit Shimla are also troubled by heavy traffic jams on the roads, he said, adding that after the disaster, people have developed a feeling of insecurity and refrain from visiting the state especially during monsoon season and inclement weather, he added.

Furthermore, as big hotel chains are coming up in Shimla, Kufri and surrounding areas, there is a need for professional training institutes for the increasing demand for manpower for the industry.

“We as stakeholders should have a dialogue with the government to evolve tourism friendly policies,” said Bhardwaj, adding that the government should help private entrepreneurs with the best possible resources and permissions under one roof.

Tourism businessmen in the private sector are constantly striving hard, but unless or until the government does not support the industry by developing infrastructure it will become difficult for the tourism business in Himachal Pradesh to reach the heights once again, he added.

There is an urgent need for the government to give serious thought to resolve the decline of tourism, stressed the stakeholders.