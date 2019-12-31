Due to the anti-CAA protests, the tourism in Assam suffered an estimated loss of Rs 1000 crore, an official told on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Jayanta Malla Baruah, said that the sector has been badly hit in December and will be in January too.

“The peak season of tourism is from December to March. Due to violence during the protests, the sector suffered badly. We estimate that the loss in December and January will be Rs 500 crore each,” he said.

Not only the domestic tourists, but those flying from abroad also cancelled their visit to the state due to the protests as many countries had issued travel advisories due to the protests, he said.

“Because of the impact on the peak season, we expect 30 per cent fall in tourist footfall in the overall 2019-20 financial year. We hope to slightly recover from this situation in February,” he added.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.