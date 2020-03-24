There is a famous expression in English, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” It means that when the circumstances are extremely difficult, almost impossible, that is the time when the exceptional beings rise up, look the menace right into the eyes, and decide to annihilate the enemy.

Similar is the situation across the world and in our country.

Announcing a three-week-long nationwide lockdown at 8 pm on Tuesday, in his nationwide address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his fellow Indians to strictly follow the same for their own benefit and the benefit of their loved ones in his own inspiring and inspirational way.

Prime Minister Modi exhibited the same extraordinary grit, statesmanship, courage, prudence, and uncanny calm when he addressed the nation on March 19, seeking its support to applaud our medical warriors.

India’s head of state told the nation that the 21-day lockdown is going to be in full force and it is being done only in the interest of the nation and its people.

It is the next step to March 22’s Janta Curfew.

The PM stood calm, maintained his posture, and assured all and one that everything is going to be alright and for that, we all have to do our bit.

It would be rude not to mention that PM Modi counted himself as one of the citizens who have to go through this trying period, and that is endearing to us. “This is applicable to everyone, even to Prime Minister,” he said.

He invoked the grand epic Ramayana when he said, “Forget about leaving home in the next 21 days. If you cross the Lakshman Rekha, you will invite the virus home.”

Our entire machinery of healthcare professionals and associated agencies are on their toes to attend to each and every single person, cure them and nurse them back to health.

As of Tuesday, March 24, the deadly novel Coronavirus or COVID 19 is looming large and has been declared a pandemic.

Keeping aside the financial aspect, he reassured that no compromises would be made. “We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people,” he said.

Now, it is up to us, the people of India to stand firmly behind our government and do as directed in our fight against the pandemic.