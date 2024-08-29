‘Topi laal, kaarname kale’: Yogi Adityanath’s dig at Samajwadi Party

Stating that the Samajwadi Party’s misdeeds of are widely known, Utrar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday, “Their history, if examined closely, is replete with ‘kaale kaarname’ (dark deeds).”Samajwadi Party ki topi laal, lekin kaarname kaale hain,” he remarked.

Addressing an audience at Government Inter College, Lal Imli, Chunniganj, the chief minister said, “These people (the SP) are repeating history. Hooliganism, anarchy, and endangering the safety of daughters and traders have been their hallmark. Their public image is a facade, hiding their true nature. It is because of them that the people of Sisamau are now facing by-elections.”

Prior to his address, the Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects valued at Rs 750 crore. He also distributed appointment letters to over a thousand youths, loans totaling Rs 191 crore to 5,027 beneficiaries, and tablets and smartphones to 8,087 youths.

Additionally, the CM expressed his gratitude for the election victories of Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur and Devendra Singh ‘Bhole’ from Akbarpur in the Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi alleged that its members grab the property of the poor and incite riots. “On the day the former president (Ram Nath Kovind), a son of this soil, visited Kanpur, the SP MLA from Sisamau was plotting to ignite riots in Sisamau and Kanpur. Now, he is facing the consequences of his actions. The public has given a five-year mandate, but they are now confronted with by-elections. The SP never misses an opportunity to foment anarchy.”

“In Ayodhya,” he said, “a SP leader raped a ‘Nishad daughter’ but instead of addressing the issue, the SP chief shamelessly supported the perpetrator.”

He also highlighted an incident in Lucknow where SP goons attempted to push a daughter off her bike while she was riding with her father through rain-filled streets. “At that time, one of their leaders suggested in the House that a ‘Sadbhavna’ (goodwill) train should run. I responded that for mafia and goons, a Bullet train, not Sadbhavna, will run.”

The third model of the SP was evident in Kannauj, the CM pointed out. “Nawab brand is their real identity. They violate daughters using their ill-gotten property. This accused is also linked with the SP. A look at their history reveals it is filled with evil deeds. “Samajwadi Party ki topi laal, lekin kaarname kaale hain (Samajwadi Party’s cap is red but deeds are evil),” he remarked.

Yogi claimed that the double-engine government in the state has established a model of security, good governance, and development. He urged people to look forward to a bright future with renewed aspirations, reflecting the ongoing efforts of the double-engine government in the state.

The CM noted that Lal Imli, which had once been a symbol of Kanpur, was shut down due to Congress’ corruption. “A company, which should have provided jobs and employment for the youth, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of families, stands today as a monument of Congress’ corruption,” he lamented.

“Our government is committed to revitalising Lal Imli with a significant revival package. We have expanded efforts to include the revival of the entire land and sick units as part of this initiative,” he added.