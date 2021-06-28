Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar was on Monday arrested near Srinagar by the security forces.

He was involved in several killings of civilians and police personnel.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has described it a big success.

Meanwhile, an encounter between security forces and terrorists started at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces have cordoned the area. A top terror commander and a Pakistani terrorist are believed to be trapped.

Two CRPF personnel, including a sub-inspector, have received bullet injuries during the encounter and have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Several women, children and men have been shifted to safe place from the encounter spot.