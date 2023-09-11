Top Home Ministry officer visits border villages in Ladakh

Amid the standoff between India and China, Secretary Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, Atal Dulloo on Monday visited Pangong Lake area, specifically to the border villages to assess the progress of the vibrant villages in the union territory of Ladakh.

Accompanied by Manoj Singh Rawat, ADG, ITBP, senior security officers, and civil administrators from the UT Administration, Dulloo visited the villages of Chushul, Maan, Merak, Urgo, and Tangtse on 9 September, said an official spokesman on Monday.

Dulloo engaged in discussions with members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), local residents, and ITBP personnel at a community hall.

The people highlighted several pressing demands, including the installation of mobile connectivity towers to address the absence of internet facilities, which directly impacts the local education system. Additionally, requests for a dedicated block for Chushul, solar-powered housing, hand pumps, and guesthouses were put forth.

The locals also emphasized the need for the area to be declared an international border, enabling their children to access employment opportunities in border-related sectors.

Dulloo listened to these demands and assured the community that their concerns would be promptly conveyed to the relevant authorities for resolution. He further instructed security forces to maintain close communication with the local population and civil administration.

Subsequently, Dulloo visited the villages of Maan, Merak, Urgo, and Tangtse, where he interacted with the residents. He emphasized the priority placed on the vibrant village program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to provide essential infrastructure in these border villages.

The villagers expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his special attention to the border areas of UT Ladakh. They reiterated the need for internet connectivity, development of tourist destinations, and land allocation for the construction of rest houses to support their livelihoods, as there are limited avenues for earning a living in the region.

Residents of the Changthang area also raised concerns about construction restrictions imposed by the Wildlife Act, hampering economic activities such as the establishment of resorts, restaurants, and eateries.

Dulloo assured them that their demands would be taken up with the relevant authorities for resolution, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the people living in these border areas.