Top court’s notice to Centre, ECI on plea to declare election freebies as bribes

The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government on a plea seeking to classify election promises of freebies by political parties as bribes.

The petition contends that offering freebies in the run-up to elections unfairly sways voters and calls for such promises to be treated as bribes.

It further argues that this practice undermines the integrity of the democratic process.

Advertisement

The plea also urged the Supreme Court to instruct the ECI to implement immediate measures to stop political parties from making such pre-election promises.

The petition has been tagged with other pending cases.