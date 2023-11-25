Top 10 criminals of every district must get punishment for their crimes as soon as possible, directs UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Home Department to ensure strict punishment for the top 10 criminals in each district by presenting effective arguments in the court.

Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary, Home, has issued a letter to District Magistrates, SPs, and Police Commissioners across all districts, asking them to initiate measures to punish the top 10 criminals of their respective districts.

They have also been instructed to ensure effective advocacy in court. Additionally, he has given instructions to inform the government about the action so that it can be reviewed regularly and the report can be presented before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prasad on Friday issued instructions to all officials to ensure 100 per cent attendance of witnesses, testimony, and effective advocacy in the court to punish the top 10 criminals in their respective districts so that they are kept behind bars.

From March 25, 2022, to October 31, 2023, the Prosecution Directorate has ensured convictions for seven people in Siddharthnagar, six in Meerut, six in Kaushambi, four in Unnao, four in Rae Bareli, four in Ayodhya, three in Prayagraj, three in Hapur, four in Deoria, three in Lucknow, two in Balrampur, two in Kannauj, two in Etawah, two in Gautam Buddha Nagar, two in Fatehpur, two in Moradabad, two in Lalitpur, two in Jalaun, and two in Amethi.

Similarly, the Directorate has ensured one conviction each in Kushinagar, Ambedkarnagar, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Bijnor, Badayu, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Basti, and Etah.