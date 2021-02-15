Nikita Jacob, the Mumbai-based lawyer-activist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her.

The warrant has been issued against Nikita Jacob in connection with the case involving the ‘toolkit’ shared by Swedish teenage global climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the farmers’ protests in the national capital region.

Her lawyer Abhishek Yende mentioned her plea for an urgent hearing before Justice PD Naik on Monday who has posted the matter for Tuesday.

Jacob, a resident of Goregaon has been a practising lawyer for the past six years and active in public causes.

Terming the Delhi Police FIR as “false and baseless”, she sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of four weeks to enable approach the court in Delhi concerned and apply for pre-arrest bail.

She also directions to prevent the Vanrai Police Station or any other police in the jurisdiction of Mumbai to arrest or take any coercive steps, as directed by the Delhi Cyber Police.

“However, the applicant fears that she may be arrested due to political vendetta and media trial,” her application said.

The Delhi Police on Monday has issued non-bailable warrants against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in connection with the ‘toolkit’ for farmers’ protests tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Meanwhile, Shantanu has moved the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail and the matter would be heard tomorrow, informed Satej Jadhav, Shantanu’s lawyer.

Non-bailable warrant has been issued against him in connection with the toolkit matter.

The development came in the wake of the arrest of Bengaluru college graduate and environment activist, Disha Ravi on charges of sedition and conspiracy and her being sent to 5 days police custody by a Delhi court, sparking a political furore and condemnation from the Opposition parties.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested activist Disha Ravi on “conspiracy and sedition” charges in relation to the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday afternoon while warrants have been issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in the “toolkit” case.

“Many screenshots of the toolkit were available on open source and were investigated. When probe was able to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained from Court on 9th February against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit Google doc,” said Prem Nath, Jt CP Cyber Cell.

