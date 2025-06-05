‘Tomorrow is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that tomorrow is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir when the key infrastructure projects worth Rs.46,000 crores and the Kashmir rail link will be inaugurated.

Replying to a post on X by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Prime Minister wrote, “Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth Rs. 46,000 crores are being inaugurated which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives”.

Advertisement

“In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge in a terrain that is challenging,” PM said.

Advertisement

“The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project ensures all weather connectivity and the Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and create livelihood opportunities”, the PM added.

After visiting the Chenab Bridge in the morning, Omar wrote on X, “Visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, The Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the Hon PM @narendramodi ji tomorrow. Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the Hon PM”.

Omar also posted on X some pictures and aerial videos on the iconic bridges. Later Omar told media persons at Katra that “The dream of connecting Kashmir with the rest of India was envisioned long ago, and tomorrow, we will finally witness its realization as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Chenab Bridge”.

“To say that we were waiting for this day won’t be enough. This rail project (Katra-Srinagar rail link) started when I was in school. Better late than never”, he added.