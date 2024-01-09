Toddler dies after hospital denies ambulance to tribal man in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh witnessed a heart-wrenching incident recently when a mother’s anguished vigil unfolded outside the district hospital as she cradled the lifeless body of her nine-month-old son at the hospital gates.

The incident highlights the stark reality of the healthcare system in the state. It also underscores that despite substantial government expenditure on tribal development through District Mining Fund (DMF), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Special Central Allowance (SCA) funds, the tribal community’s struggles persist with painful intensity.

The shocking turn of events began when Akiya Ram, a resident of Bahaker village, 45 km from Narayanpur district headquarters, brought his ailing 9-month-old to a local health center on January 6. After an initial assessment, the doctors declared the child stable, only to shock Ram later in the evening, suggesting a referral to Jagdalpur Medical College due to the severity of the child’s condition.

Faced with the urgency to arrange an ambulance for their son, Ram pleaded with the hospital administration, only to be denied. The administration handed him some documents to sign and instructed him to leave the hospital premises with the deceased child, according to media reports.

Devastated, Ram attempted a desperate 120-kilometer journey on a motorcycle to Jagdalpur Medical College, but tragically, the child passed away at the hospital doors. The inconsolable mother continued to cradle her lifeless child outside the hospital, while the administration remained unmoved.

Prompted by the heartbreaking scene, local media intervened, alerting district authorities. The tehsildar arrived, taking the grieving mother and her deceased child back into the hospital.

The district hospital authorities, awakened from their slumber, arranged an ambulance and sent the family back to their village with the child’s body. Doctors later revealed that the child had succumbed to malaria.

However, the insensitivity displayed by the hospital administration, especially the civil surgeon, Vinod Bhoyar, has raised questions about the state of healthcare in Chhattisgarh, reports said. When contacted by The Statesman, Bhoyar refused to answer any questions regarding the incident.

As the incident sparked political blame games, Congress leaders Ravi Devangan and Vijay Salam hit out at the BJP government.

Meanwhile, Narayanpur MLA and state minister Kedar Kashyap called for rigorous action against the erring authorities. He said immediate steps will be taken to ensure no family undergoes such a suffering.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, however, said he was unaware about the incident, but promised a thorough investigation and stern action against the officials responsible for the heinous act.

The incident prompts questions about how long marginalised tribes of Abujhmad in the state will continue to wander for basic necessities like healthcare despite assurances and promises from the government.