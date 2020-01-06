The JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh’s father reacting on the news of injuries being inflicted on her on the JNU campus yesterday in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday said, he was “scared”, that with the situation volatile across the country, even he could be beaten up tomorrow. Her mother demanded the varsity Vice Chancellor’s resignation and affirmed she won’t ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

Some unknown persons (both male and female) entered the campus with the masks-on and armed with wooden and metal rods. Ghosh suffered head injuries as she was beaten up brutally along with many other students and teachers as well. Ghosh, reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

“The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow,” Ghosh’s father said, hours after his daughter was brutally beaten up inside the varsity campus.

He has not spoken to his daughter after the attack that left her with five stitches on the head.

“I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident, that there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried,” he said.

According to him, Leftists face resistance everywhere.

“See, she is with the Left movement. Everybody, everywhere tries to resist Left movement,” he said.

Aishe Ghosh’s mother rapped JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for not starting a direct dialogue with the students protesting against the fee hike.

“The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. So many incidents are taking place,” she said.

Aishe’s mother said she would never ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

“There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests,” she said.

Two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

The students have been protesting for more than two months over the steep hike proposed in the hostel fees.

A hostel draft manual, introduced by the varsity, has become a bone of contention between students and varsity administration since October 28 when the administration didn’t allow the JNUSU to attend the IHA committee meeting that was to clear it.

The draft hostel manual proposed to hike hostel charges from Rs 10 for double occupancy to Rs 300, and Rs 600 for single occupancy from the earlier Rs 20.

Recently, with anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) protests going on for more than three weeks in Delhi and at many places in India, JNU too is part of these protests.