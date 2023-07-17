Today, India is self-reliant in every field: Yogi

Drawing a stark comparison between India before 2014 and India after 2014, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday that India’s infrastructure was in poor shape prior to 2014; whereas today, India is becoming self-reliant in every field, be it internal security or infrastructure.

During the inauguration of 2 NH projects worth Rs 3300 Crore in Lucknow, the chief minister said, “There is a noticeable difference. India’s infrastructure was in poor shape prior to 2014; the four-lane, six-lane, and eight-lane roads built during the time of revered Atal ji were doing well, but no new projects were in progress.”

Criticising the Congress, the chief minister added, “The government was suffering from indecision and corruption had become so rampant that it had created distrust in the general public.”

He emphasised that if the infrastructure is poor, the development will not occur, and if development does not occur, people will not have jobs.

“In the last nine years, you must have seen that India is becoming self-reliant in the field of security. Today the enemy cannot look at India with evil intentions. The Defence Corridor of Lucknow is realizing the vision of Make in India in Uttar Pradesh itself. When the BrahMos missile will be made in the node, no enemy will be able to cast an evil eye on the country,” Yogi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore were present during the occasion.

The chief minister highlighted that India is becoming self-reliant in every field, be it internal security or infrastructure.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that there is no alternative to development. Only development can give a new direction to the youth of the country and Uttar Pradesh.

“Before 2014, farmers in the country were victims of exploitation. They could not get fair price for their produce. Today, the transparent system has brought about massive change in the lives of the farmers. There has been a radical change in the market system. Due to this, the farmers’ income has increased. Farmers are getting their compensation on time. With the construction of Kisan Path, the movement of the people of Lucknow will be easy.”

The dignitaries inaugurated a 4-lane elevated corridor at Madian and IIM crossing of Lucknow-Sitapur National Highway section and 4-lane from Naviganj to Mitrasenpur of Aligarh-Kanpur section. Along with this, they inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 164 development projects worth Rs 475 crore for Lucknow.