Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal which has performed exceptionally well in last two Assembly elections in the national capital has announced on Tuesday to contest Uttar Pradesh election in 2022.

While declaring the move, Kejriwal promised to bring clean politics in the state which has 403 Assembly seats.

आम आदमी पार्टी UP में 2022 के विधान सभा चुनाव लड़ेगी | LIVE https://t.co/sterQYqssj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2020

“Some people will ask what we will bring to UP. We will bring clean politics. That is what numerous parties could not give to the state,” he said.

In his virtual address, Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led UP government by saying, “Today, people in UP are forced to come to Delhi for basic facilities like health and education. Can the biggest state in India not become the most developed state too?”

“UP’s dirty politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state’s development. Locals have given a chance to all the parties. But every government has set new records of corruption,” Kejriwal said.

“If government hospitals in Delhi can improve, people here can get free electricity 24×7, why can’t the same happen in UP? Why don’t the schools in neighbouring state meet the required standards when Delhi’s government schools can set the benchmark? For women’s safety, we’ve installed CCTVs everywhere but crimes against women continue to rise in UP,” he said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had on February 11 this year had again created history, sweeping the Delhi Assembly election comprehensively for the second consecutive time.

The party bagged 62 of the total 70 seats, restricting the principal challenger BJP again to a single-digit figure of mere 8 seats in a bitterly-fought, fiercely-contested electoral battle that took place in the national capital in the midst of continuing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).