TN student found dead on railway track

A Tamil Nadu college student, who was in love with a Muslim girl, was found dead on railway track in the Tiruttani town of Tiruvallur district, said police on Wednesday.

Dhoneeswaran, a 20-year-old from the Singarajapuram neighbourhood, was identified as the deceased. The victim was discovered with its limbs dismembered on a railway track on Tuesday night.

The police said that the student, who was pursuing a sanitary inspector course, was in love with a Muslim girl whose parents and relatives were strongly objecting to their affair. The student’s parents lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani police and investigation is on.

Some of the girl’s relatives have already been detained and questioned by police. However, a Tiruttani police station Station House officer told IANS that the probe was still ongoing and that he couldn’t say anything at this time.

Social activist Jayachandran Stanley while speaking to IANS said, “Whether it is a suicide or a murder, the issue is inter-religion love. There should be more and more awareness in the society encouraging such marriages as youths get dejected in such matters. Religion and caste must not come in the way of marriages and with proper awareness, this can be slowly overcome.”

(with inputs from IANS)