TN school teacher arrested under Pocsco Act

A 46-year-old government school teacher in Tamil Nadu was arrested under Pocso Act after a ten-year-old girl student filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against him.

On the basis of the complaint, he was arrested on Monday and sent to a prison.

The girl had lodged a complaint with the headmaster who reported the matter to the police. Police, along with a child counsellor, spoke with the child who confirmed that he had misbehaved with her sexually.

The teacher was appointed with a Government school near Annur and sent on deputation to a nearby school. The incident took place two days after he joined the new school.

Child psychologist and Professor at a Private Medical College in Chennai, Dr. Sukanya Chandran while speaking to IANS said: “Instances of teachers misbehaving with the children are on a rise. Another factor is that the awareness quotient among the children is high and they report to the parents or teachers on this. This helps the child overcome the trauma after proper counselling at the early stages and the perpetrators of the crime are given strict punishment after the Pocso Act is implemented.”