TN custodial death: Stalin apologises to victim’s mother and brother, assures to punish the guilty

Having ordered the transfer of the probe into the custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a 29-year-old temple security guard at Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister MK Stalin had apologised over phone to the mother and brother of the victim and assured to secure exemplary punishment to the guilty.

In an emotion filled voice, Stalin, consoling the victim’s mother Malathi, expressed sorry thrice and asked them not to lose heart, late on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

“Vanakkam amma very sorry…very sorry very sorry. I have directed to take severe action and what all is required for you will be done. Minister will take care of it. Be confident… Be confident. What has happened should not have happened,” Stalin told her through the mobile phone of Cooperation Minister KR Periyakaruppan, who is also the Sivaganga district DMK secretary.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also shared the video of his conversation on his ‘X’ handle.

When the phone was handed over to the victim’s brother, Naveen Kumar, he assured exemplary punishment to the guilty.

“Vanakkam thambi (brother). What has happened should not have happened. Be confident, I have directed to take stern action. What all assistance you need will be done through the minister. Be confident. Swift action has been taken in connection with the incident and it is continuing. All (accused) have been arrested. What is due to you will be done. We can’t leave this incident and exemplary punishment will be secured,” he said.

“Sir, they have done this by taking him for inquiry. He is only 29-year-old. Our father had died when he was a kid and we have raised him with much difficulty, Naveen Kumar complained to the Chief Minister, wiping the tears rolling down his cheeks. At this, Stalin asked what he was doing to which he replied he was working in a private firm.

After the conversation, the Minister, accompanied by District Collector Porkodi, handed over the letter of appointment to a government job to Naveen Kumar besides a free house site patta (land deed).

Earlier, announcing the transfer of the investigation to the CBI on ‘X’, Stalin said “Though the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the CB-CID to continue the investigation, I have ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI so that no doubt is raised. The Tamil Nadu Government would extend complete assistance to the CBI investigation.

“Justice must not only be done, but also must be seen to be done.” He added “The heinous atrocity that happened to the Thirupuvanam youth should not happen to anyone. It is an unjustifiable crime. The government will secure punishment for the guilty who had acted in contravention of duty and will stand with the affected family.”