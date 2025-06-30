TN custodial death: HC bench pulls ups cops, asks ‘was he a terrorist’

With political parties flaying the DMK government over the custodial death of a 27-year-old temple guard in a jewel theft case in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday asked, ‘Was he a terrorist to deserve this?’

The victim, Ajith Kumar, working as a guard at the famed Bhadrakali Amman temple in Madapuram, died after he was allegedly subjected to brutal assault under illegal custody by a special police team on Sunday.

Six police personnel have been suspended and a magisterial probe is on into the incident, reviving memories of the horrendous Sattankulam custodial murder of a father-son duo in June 2020. And, this is the 24th custodial death in the last four years after the DMK came to power in the state, raising grave concerns about custodial violence remaining entrenched in many police stations across the state.

Taking the case suo motu, Justices S M Subramaniyam and CV Karthikeyan posed sharp questions to the police and asked whether he was a terrorist who attacked the cops with weapons warranting such a brutal treatment?

“It is understandable if the police had acted in self defence when the victim posed a threat with weapons. But why in this case?” the Bench further asked and directed that the police file a comprehensive report on custodial deaths in the last four years.

The Bench heard the matter after the AIADMK legal wing filed a petition stating that 24 custodial deaths have taken place in the past four years. As the Government counsel sought time, the matter has been posted to Tuesday for further hearing.

According to police, Nikita, a doctor from Thirumangalam in Madurai, who had come to the temple with her aged mother, had asked Ajith Kumar to park the vehicle. On return to take the car, she found the nearly 10 sovereign gold jewellery kept inside a bag with clothes, missing.

On her complaint with the Thirupuvanam police, Ajith and four other temple staff were taken for questioning but let off later. However, later that night, the special team swooped on Ajith’s house and picked him up along with his brother Naveen Kumar as well as the other four.

“We were not taken to the police station but to different places and to an isolated lake area, where Ajith and myself were thrashed severely with our hands tied to the back. Ajit, unable to bear the thrashing, lied that he would show the place, a cowshed, where the jewels are kept. On being taken there, he was beaten again and he collapsed,” Naveen told the inquiry by Judicial Sub-Magistrate Venkatesh Prasad.

Meanwhile, sources said the post-mortem report had revealed 15 external injuries and severe internal injuries on the body of the victim. The autopsy was carried out at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital. The Judicial Sub-magistrate had recorded a statement of Naveen besides eyewitness accounts of the assault.

Initially, the police tried to pacify the family of Ajit who were protesting over his death. Later the DMK functionaries too stepped in assuring that besides financial compensation, one of the family members would be given a government job, however, it has not been confirmed so far.

While AIADMK and BJP as well as PMK have flayed Stalin, holding the Home portfolio for the frequent custodial deaths under his watch, allies including the CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thol. Thirumavalavan and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) have demanded stern action against the police.