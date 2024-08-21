TN BSP leader’s murder: Director Nelson’s wife quizzed

In a sensational development, advocate Monisha, wife of film-maker Nelson Dilipkumar, who directed superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ was quizzed by the police in connection with the murder of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

According to police sources, Monisha was questioned after it was found that she had transferred Rs 75 lakh from her bank account to one ‘Mottai’ Krishnan, a lawyer but an absconding accused wanted in the case. The popular film maker’s wife came under the police scanner when inquiries revealed that she had met the accused at a star hotel in the city and was frequently in touch with him over the phone.

Krishnan is a close associate of notorious gangster ‘Sambo’ Senthil, the mastermind of the killing of Armstrong. Both are absconding and is said to have fled the country. Scrutiny of the call log of Krishnan showed that he had called Monisha on July 5, the day when the BSP leader was brutally hacked to death in front of his new house under construction at Sembium in north Chennai, the sources added.

While police suspect that Monish could have given shelter and assistance to Krishnan, she had maintained that he was her client and had discussed with him about a case. During questioning about the transfer of Rs 75 lakh to Krishnan from her bank account, her response was that it was in connection with a case and as an acquaintance.

According to police Krishnan, along with his family, is hiding in the Gulf and had visited Singapore recently. Besides issuing a Look Out Notice at airports, steps are being taken to secure him with the assistance of the Interpol.

Within hours after the murder of Armstrong by six bike-borne assailants on the evening of July 5, seven persons surrendered before the police and were arrested. One of them, Thiruvengadam was killed in an ‘encounter’ while he was taken to recover the weapons used in the crime. So far 23 accused, including lower-rung functionaries of BJP, AIADMK, Congress, Tamil Maanila Congress and DMK, were arrested in connection with Armstrong’s murder. The case is being investigated by the CB-CID.