TMC still part of INDIA alliance, will attend mega Ramlila Maidan rally: Cong

Modi govt using probe agencies as a weapon to expand its political footprint: Congress
The statement comes after CBI filed a closure report in a case of alleged corruption linking to NCP leader Praful Patel, months after he joined the BJP-led NDA.
The Opposition’s INDIA block will hold a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 30, 2024 6:55 pm
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is still part of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance and that the party will take part in Sunday’s mega Ramlila Maidan rally in Delhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.
Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party is giving it’s 100 per cent to strengthen the INDIA alliance and has made several sacrifices for it.
“Our aim is very straightforward, we are fighting against the BJP’s intention, policies and ideology. Congress is giving its 100 per cent. We have made so many compromises to strengthen the Congress and INDIA alliance in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states but we didn’t succeed in West Bengal due to some special reasons,” he said.
Advertisement
“TMC will attend tomorrow’s rally which means they are in the INDIA alliance…. we have made the compromise by keeping in mind the realities of 2024…,” the Congress leader added.
The Opposition has called a mega rally on March 31 to protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Opposition leaders.
“The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire Opposition,” Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai had said at a briefing of INDIA bloc leaders.
Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who accompanied Rai during the press conference, said that prominent leaders of INDIA alliance will attend the rally.
Kejriwal is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till April 1. He was arrested by the Central probe agency last week in connection with a money laundering case-linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Advertisement
The statement comes after CBI filed a closure report in a case of alleged corruption linking to NCP leader Praful Patel, months after he joined the BJP-led NDA.
The Delhi police on Friday granted permission for holding the rally at the Ramlila Maidan.
Former Congress MLA K Suryo Rao quit the party to join the BJD on Saturday as former Biju Janata Dal MLA from Bhubaneswar (North) Priyadarshi Mishra resigned from the party to join the BJP.
Advertisement