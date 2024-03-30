TMC still part of INDIA alliance, will attend mega Ramlila Maidan rally: Cong

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is still part of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance and that the party will take part in Sunday’s mega Ramlila Maidan rally in Delhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress party is giving it’s 100 per cent to strengthen the INDIA alliance and has made several sacrifices for it.

“Our aim is very straightforward, we are fighting against the BJP’s intention, policies and ideology. Congress is giving its 100 per cent. We have made so many compromises to strengthen the Congress and INDIA alliance in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states but we didn’t succeed in West Bengal due to some special reasons,” he said.

“TMC will attend tomorrow’s rally which means they are in the INDIA alliance…. we have made the compromise by keeping in mind the realities of 2024…,” the Congress leader added.

The Opposition has called a mega rally on March 31 to protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Opposition leaders.

“The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, all those people across the nation who love and respect constitution, there is anger in their hearts. It is not just about Arvind Kejriwal but one by one to wipe out the entire Opposition,” Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai had said at a briefing of INDIA bloc leaders.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who accompanied Rai during the press conference, said that prominent leaders of INDIA alliance will attend the rally.

Kejriwal is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till April 1. He was arrested by the Central probe agency last week in connection with a money laundering case-linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.