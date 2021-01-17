Satabdi Roy, TMC MP from Birbhum, has been named as one of the new vice-presidents of the party’s state committee on Sunday.

The development has come days after Roy expressed her disenchantment with TMC but changed her mood soon following a marathon meeting with Abhishek Banerjee and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Alongside Roy, the two other new VPs in TMC are Moazzem Hossain and Shankar Chakraborty.

However, it is the Actress-turned-TMC leader’s induction that has grabbed the eyeballs, with many speculating this as the party’s reward to her for not changing loyalty.

The decision is also being seen as a message to other potential defectors as many in the Mamata Banerjee-led camp are believed to be in fray for jumping over to BJP, following Suvendu Adhikari’s high-profile exit.

Earlier this week, Roy had informed about her decision to travel to New Delhi, where many speculated she would meet BJP’s second-in-command Amit Shah and defect to the saffron party in the season of political defections.

According to a report by PTI, Roy was having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal.

However, she changed her stance on Friday and cancelled her trip to the capital while reaffirming her trust on TMC with a long social media post.

“I had some issues. I told all of you on Facebook. But now after an elaborate discussion with Trinamool’s favourite leader Abhishek Banerjee, I’m hopeful that the problems would be sorted soon,” Roy wrote.

She also asked her party colleagues and workers to solve the issues that are prevailing inside TMC or wait for the elections to happen.

“The problems that are there, we’ll solve them within ourselves. We’ll analyse them after we win the elections. Now is the time to be united and fight. Let’s work together under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee to build the third Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal,” the Parliamentarian from Birbhum wrote.

“When I joined Trinamool, the party was not in power. I came here only for Mamata Banerjee. Today, when Bengal’s politics has reached an important juncture, I’ll not shy away from fighting.

“I’m addressing to Trinamool workers at every level. If you have any grudge or complaint, please try to sort it. Don’t give opposition parties the advantage. Let us fight united as the Trinamool family to protect the interests of Bengal,” she added.