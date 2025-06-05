TMC MP Mahua Moitra weds BJD’s Pinaki Misra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has tied the knot with Pinaki Misra, a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a four-time Lok Sabha member from Puri.

According to sources, the marriage took place at a private ceremony in Germany.

Moitra (50), a two-time MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, is known for her outspoken views and sharp tongue in Parliament.

She has previously been married to Danish financier Lars Brorson while her relationship with lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai ended in a bitter split.

A photo circulating on social media, reportedly taken in Germany, appears to show Moitra smiling and adorned in golden jewelry.

While neither Moitra nor Misra has officially confirmed the news, a staffer of the former BJD MP confirmed that the two got married on May 30.

Misra (65) is a seasoned politician with a distinguished track record in Parliament. He began his parliamentary career in 1996 and has had a long and illustrious career spanning nearly three decades in both politics and law.

Moitra, on the other hand, was an investment banker at JP Morgan Chase before entering politics. She was disqualified and expelled from the Lok Sabha in 2023 following recommendation of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in a cash-for-query case for sharing her login and password of National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal.