TMC MP Derek O’Brien suspended from RS amid ruckus over Parl security breach

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Winter Session for allegedly exhibiting “unruly behaviour”.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar directed that the MP leave the House immediately.

O’Brien had demanded a discussion on the security breach in Lok Sabha that saw two men jumping in the well from the visitor’s gallery and setting off smoke canisters.

“Derek O’Brien is named to leave the House immediately… He says he will defy the Chair… He says he will not respect the rules. This is a serious misconduct. This is a shameful incident,” Dhankhar said.

O’Brien and other Opposition MPs, however, continued to protest and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House on the security breach.

Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned but before that Dhankhar assured the MPs that an FIR has been registered and a high-level investigation is being conducted into the security breach incident.

On Wednesday, the Centre formed a committee to investigate the breach. The committee headed by CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh has been tasked to investigate how the breach took place and suggest measures to strengthen the security in Parliament.

Reacting to O’Brien’s suspension, TMC MP Dola Sen said it was their right to go to the well of the House and raise people’s issues.

“Today Derek O’Brien has been suspended. It is our right to go to the well and raise people’s issues. He has done nothing wrong. PM, home minister and treasury are silent on the security breach issue, so as opposition we raised this issue and raised slogans…,” she said.

Meanwhile, police has arrested four people and detained two others in connection with the incident and efforts are on to arrest two more suspects in the case.

According to sources, police has not found their connection with any outfit.

“Sagar and Manoranjan took the lead and Parliament arranged passes for others. They were the ones who actively participated in recce, ahead of the incident. It is being looked at as a well-thought conspiracy. So far, four people have been arrested,” ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.