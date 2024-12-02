Tirupati MP suggests holding Parliament sessions in south India

YSRCP MP from Tirupati, Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing the idea of conducting two Parliament sessions every year in south India.

This proposal is rooted in the broader goal of strengthening national integration while addressing the practical challenges faced by lawmakers during the extreme weather conditions in Delhi, particularly in winter and summer, he wrote in his letter dated November 28.

The letter said even prominent leaders, including B R Ambedkar and Atal Behari Vajpayee, had discussed the idea. The law maker noted that the extreme weather conditions in the national capital impacted the Parliament’s functioning.

“The climate in Delhi during these seasons severely impacts the daily functioning of Parliament. The harsh winter chills and scorching summer heat make it increasingly difficult for members of Parliament and Parliament officials to work efficiently, not to mention the detrimental effect on the overall quality of life in the city,” he said in his letter copy of which was also sent to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Saying that the core thought behind this initiative is to allow for more peaceful and productive sessions in a region with a more favourable climate, ensuring smoother legislative processes, he also mentioned about past instances when this idea was discussed.

Gurumoorthy also referred to Independent MP Prakash Vir Shastri who had also introduced a private members bill to this effect in 1968.

“We believe that conducting sessions in Southern India would bring Parliament closer to the people of the region, thereby fostering a greater sense of inclusion. It would also reduce the logistical and climatic challenges faced in Delhi, allowing for more efficient and effective governance,” he added.

The Tirupati MP also said that holding sessions in South India would serve as a symbolic gesture of national unity and decentralisation, showing that the Parliament represents the entire country, not just its capital city.

“Hence, I humbly urge you to kindly consider this proposal with a positive outlook. I sincerely believe that this initiative will benefit the entire nation and help Parliament function in a more inclusive and efficient manner,” Gurumoorthy said in his letter.