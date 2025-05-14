Tiranga Yatra: BJP holds marches, bike rallies to hail Operation Sindoor, armed forces

BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’, being organised to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor and to remove any possible doubts about India’s military campaign against Pakistan post April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has been progressing well in various parts of the country.

The 11-day event that was launched on Tuesday is being held in states’ capitals and other major cities of the country with senior BJP leaders along with party workers and supporters participating in it.

They, party sources said, are there to interact with the general public and counter any possible misinformation about India’s military campaign against terror and the country supporting it.

The Yatra that would conclude on May 23 is being held on different days in different cities to ensure maximum participation, they said.

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP held the Yatra in Ranchi. It was led by Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

A rally was carried out on the occasion from Shaheed Chowk in the heart of the state capital. Slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Armed Forces Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, were raised by the party supporters, workers and the leaders.

In Ranchi, it’s scheduled to conclude at Birsa Munda Samadhi Sthal in Kokar, covering a distance of around three kilometres. “Tiranga Yatra is being taken out across the country to honour the armed forces. We are proud of them,” Seth said.

Other party leaders and the workers also hailed the courage and determination of the Indian armed forces that made ‘Operation Sindoor’ a complete success.

In the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the Yatra, calling it a moment of national pride.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who led the event in Dehradun, expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces and said the country’s military operation against Pakistan and its terrorists that targeting innocent Indians would have consequences.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa and other parts of the country, chief ministers of the states, senior party leaders and workers along with the supporters have been organising marches, meetings and bike rallies to revive and instil the feeling of national pride among the people of India.

Campaigns like Tiranga Yatras are not new for the BJP as it has had organised these in the past too, but this is for the first time that the same is undertaken after a military operation following a terror attack.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ – a nationwide campaign being held every year since 2022, which marked the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, has become an annual programme of the central government and the BJP.

PM Modi himself has been a vocal proponent of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.