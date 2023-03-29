Time ripe for manufacturing hi-tech naval equipment: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday asked officers of the Indian Navy to whole-heartedly contribute towards achieving self-reliance in the field of naval armament and realising the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

”While much has been achieved in the pursuit of indigenisation over past decades, the time is now ripe for launching a new phase of self-reliance by manufacturing technologically advanced equipment within India, in line with the vision of Make in India,” Droupadi Murmu said while talking to probationers of the Indian Naval Armament Service who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said that the naval officers have to play a significant role in providing an efficient and safe armament logistics delivery system to both the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. She said that with advancements in technology and the introduction of state-of-the-art weapons, they must strive for innovation to achieve the goals of indigenisation.

She advised the officers to always remember that their positions were of great responsibility and accountability. She said that every decision and action that they take would impact the lives of citizens either directly or indirectly. So, their goals should be aligned with the development goals of the country and the well-being of fellow citizens.

Addressing the officers of the Indian Information Service who also met her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president noted that communication was a crucial factor in making citizens aware of government policies, programmes and their functioning. Through effective communication and with correct information, IIS officers could be instrumental in making citizens informed partners in the progress of the country.

She said that today, with the wide and instant spread of information, a challenge of fake information travelling equally fast has also emerged. IIS officers have to take responsibility for combating fake news. She urged them to harness technology and work with dedication to check the trend of misusing media, especially social media, to build false narratives.

The president said that IIS officers have a key role in enhancing the image of India on the global stage. India has always given the message of peace and brotherhood to the world. Spreading India’s soft power through cultural messages for the entire humanity was an important area where they could make a big difference.